AC Milan fans ready to whistle Bonucci in Juventus clash

10 November at 17:45

The return of Leonardo Bonucci to the San Siro, after a season as AC Milan captain and after returning to Juventus int he summer, arrives tomorrow evening.  Gazzetta dello Sport took stock of the situation and talked about it in its current edition.

"Bonucci has acted as a scrupulous professional even at Milanello and built an excellent relationship with Rino Gattuso, with whom he is still on the phone today," the Italian paper wrote.

"To 'shift the balance', however, turned out to be impossible in a team that was not even comparable to Juventus, and it is a fact that Leo and his family never settled in Milan.

"The Bonucci experiment in Milan lasted little. In November his children were withdrawn from their schools and returned to Turin. Sometimes, Bonucci stayed at the hotel or even slept directly at Milanello.

"A testimony to a feeling never born with the city, which he considered too dispersive and less on a human scale than 'his' Turin. There is no doubt about the welcome that Bonucci will receive tomorrow, who is the first to expect whistles and maybe some chants against him. The Milan fans will not forgive him for considering Milan a 'plan B'," Gazzetta concluded.
 

