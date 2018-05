AC Milan fans refused to takeon Saturday evening, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. According to the reportbut fans refused to take Donnarumma’s shirt from his hands.The 19-year-old made return in the changing room holding his shirt and looked very disappointed.The Italian goalkeeper has found himself in the middle of a storm after Wednesday’s double mistake against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.The 19-year-old also failed to deny Andrea Masiello in the final minutes of Atalanta-AC Milan tonight asAC Milan fans do not forget the issues created by Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola during contract negotiations last summer when the 19-year-old eventually signed a € 6-million-a-year deal.@lorebetto