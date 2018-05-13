AC Milan fans refuse Donnarumma shirt
13 May at 22:38AC Milan fans refused to take Gigio Donnarumma’s shirt at the end of Atalanta-AC Milan on Saturday evening, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
According to the report AC Milan fans took the shirts of Bonucci, Abate and any other footballer that went under their sector after the final whistle but fans refused to take Donnarumma’s shirt from his hands.
The 19-year-old made return in the changing room holding his shirt and looked very disappointed.
The Italian goalkeeper has found himself in the middle of a storm after Wednesday’s double mistake against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.
The 19-year-old also failed to deny Andrea Masiello in the final minutes of Atalanta-AC Milan tonight as his goofy attempt to save lead to La Dea’s late equalizer.
AC Milan fans do not forget the issues created by Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola during contract negotiations last summer when the 19-year-old eventually signed a € 6-million-a-year deal.
His recent mistakes have worsened his already poor relationship with AC Milan fans who want him out of the club in the summer.
Reports in Italy claim Donnarumma has already decided to call it a day with AC Milan at the end of the season.
@lorebetto
Go to comments