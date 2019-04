AC Milan fans want curva ban for Lazio after racist chants against Bakayoko

AC Milan fans want Lazio curva to be banned after that Biancocelesti fans were caught while singning a shameful song against the Rossoneri midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko ( WATCH HERE ).The former Chelsea midfielder showed Francesco Acerbi's shirt after the Rossoneri 1-0 win over Lazio last weekend and Lazio fans reacted with a shameful song during Lazio-Udinese two days ago.AC Milan fans have reacted angrily on social media asking for Lazio's Curva to be closed for some games."They criticize Bakayoko gesture and they react with a worst one", somebody writes on Twitter. Others add: "We are waiting for an official announcement of Gravina and one of media".