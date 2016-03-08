AC Milan fans want curva ban for Lazio after racist chants against Bakayoko

19 April at 10:40
AC Milan fans want Lazio curva to be banned after that Biancocelesti fans were caught while singning a shameful song against the Rossoneri midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (WATCH HERE).

The former Chelsea midfielder showed Francesco Acerbi's shirt after the Rossoneri 1-0 win over Lazio last weekend and Lazio fans reacted with a shameful song during Lazio-Udinese two days ago.

AC Milan fans have reacted angrily on social media asking for Lazio's Curva to be closed for some games.

"They criticize Bakayoko gesture and they react with a worst one", somebody writes on Twitter. Others add: "We are waiting for an official announcement of Gravina and one of media".
 

