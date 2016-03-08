#Higuain, eccolo l’entusiasmo dei tanti tifosi del #Milan arrivati nel centro di Milano per accogliere il Pipita atteso in serata in città: tutto su @SkySport e @DiMarzio #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/9qkcMV8MWo — Marco Bovicelli (@MarcoBovicelli) August 1, 2018

AC Milan fans are full of joy for the signing of Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentinean striker is set to join the Rossoneri on an initial € 18 million loan. AC Milan have an option to make the player's loan move permanent for € 36 million at the end of the season.AC Milan fans are gathering around Casa Milan to show their joy for the arrival of the former Real Madrid star."The last number 9 that we signed from Juventus was Inzaghi, and it all went well", the said.