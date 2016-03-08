AC Milan fans welcome Higuain: 'the anti-Cristiano Ronaldo' - video
01 August at 22:58AC Milan fans are full of joy for the signing of Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentinean striker is set to join the Rossoneri on an initial € 18 million loan. AC Milan have an option to make the player's loan move permanent for € 36 million at the end of the season.
AC Milan fans are gathering around Casa Milan to show their joy for the arrival of the former Real Madrid star.
AC Milan fans have told La Gazzetta dello Sport that "Higuain is the anti-Cristiano Ronaldo."
#Higuain, eccolo l’entusiasmo dei tanti tifosi del #Milan arrivati nel centro di Milano per accogliere il Pipita atteso in serata in città: tutto su @SkySport e @DiMarzio #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/9qkcMV8MWo— Marco Bovicelli (@MarcoBovicelli) August 1, 2018
"The last number 9 that we signed from Juventus was Inzaghi, and it all went well", the said.
