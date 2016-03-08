AC Milan fined €10,000 after fan spits at Simone Inzaghi; Kessie and Bakayoko referred to federal prosecutor
16 April at 14:30The sporting judge has spoken today, with a lot of drama from the weekend to be covered. The controversy surrounding Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko has avoided immediate punishment but is being referred to the federal prosecutor for further investigation.
What the sporting judge did reveal, however, is that AC Milan do face a €10,000 fine; received for an incident in the second in half in which a Milan fan spat at Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi and stewards had to step in.
Milan won the game 1-0 but it was not without its drama; yet Lazio will have their chance at revenge when the match is replayed in the upcoming second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.
