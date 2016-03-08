AC Milan flop overtakes Messi with brace against Real Madrid
27 September at 11:55It only took six games to Andre Silva to conquer Sevilla. The Portuguese striker netted two goals against Real Madrid yesterday night and is now the ‘Pichici’ of La Liga with six goals in as many games.
The former Porto striker scored 10 goals in 40 appearances with the Rossoneri last season failing to justify his € 40 million price-tag and today he is the best scorer of the Spanish league. Silva has more goals than Leo Messi who has scored five league goals so far this season.
AC Milan loaned the Portuguese star out to Sevilla last summer with the La Liga side that has an option to make the player’s move permanent for € 35 million.
Sevilla’s technical director Joaquin Caparros has already revealed that the Spaniard wants to sign the player on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
“We have an option to sign him and we hope to activate it. We don’t care how much we’ll have to pay”.
With Gonzalo Higuain on the sidelines with a leg injury, AC Milan may regret to have sold the 22-year-old who is finally showing his skills after a disappointing campaign at the San Siro.
