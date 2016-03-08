AC Milan forced to sell: Donnarumma or Suso on the market in January
17 October at 09:30AC Milan's budget for the year ended at a loss of €146m. In other words, the Rossoneri will be forced to sell one of their stars in January to collect money. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Donnarumma and Suso are the main suspects.
Since arriving at the club, their respective value has increased a lot, and they would guarantee a full capital gain as both arrived for zero. For the Spaniard, per the report, the likes of Lyon, Marseille, Rome and Fiorentina were forced to give up in the summer.
Furthermore, the Rossoneri also rejected PSG's offer to sign Donnarumma for €20m plus Areola. Now, however, both of them could actually leave the club in January, and interest certainly isn't lacking for either of them as the newspaper highlights.
An eye should also be kept on Paqueta, who arrived in January, the report states. The Brazilian has attracted the interest of the sporting director who brought him to Italy, namely Leonardo, who currently is at PSG. Meanwhile, Romagnoli also has a market (though difficult to replace), while Kessie has an offer from Wolves.
