AC Milan forward linked with Valencia, Monaco, Wolves – the situation
31 July at 16:15AC Milan are very close to completing the signing of Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara, but, with this, they must now offload their existing forwards. Nikola Kalinic is currently the topic of negotiations between Milan and Atletico Madrid, which could be completed or not within the coming days.
Andre Silva is another forward that might need offloading to balance the books. The 22-year-old joined Milan last summer, for a fee of €38 million. The current situation is that Silva does not want to spend another year on the bench and has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to help him get out of Milan.
Currently, the most likely scenario is a loan move; possibly with an option to buy. Whilst the interested parties appear to be Valencia, Wolverhampton Wanderers and AS Monaco. However, with Valencia close to a deal for Goncalo Guedes, a move for Silva seems unlikely.
