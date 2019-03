According to the reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport today, the first yes for Patrick Cutrone's reported switch from Torino to AC Milan has come from the forward himself. The Italian striker, who has fallen out of favour at Milan since the arrival of Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek, has hinted to the Rossoneri management that he would like to leave; with Torino currently considered the top suitors for the striker in the upcoming summer market.Milan will be tough to negotiate with for Cutrone; the Rossoneri still very much considering the Italian forward to be part of their plans. However, Cutrone has not started for the club since the end of January and seems to be somewhat out of favour.Milan will undoubtedly be looking for more talented young players on the market in the summer and, if the club were to pursue a brighter young forward, Cutrone could well see the door.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.