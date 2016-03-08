AC Milan, four solutions to replace Calhanoglu against Napoli

Even though they lost against Juventus, AC Milan gave the Turin side a hard time as they put in a good performance; one of the best of their season even. On Saturday evening, they will be looking to build on that, grabbing the three points against Napoli.

However, Stefano Pioli will have to do without Bennacer and Calhanoglu. The former is a bit easier to replace, as Biglia is a natural replacement in the regista role. With regards to the Turk, though, the manager has a few options to decide between.

Looking at Milan's squad, there are four possible solutions: Bonaventura, Leao, Rebic, Paqueta. The first three are fairly straightforward, as it is more or less their position. Putting the Brazilian at left-wing, on the other hand, would free up a spot in the midfield.

Therefore, the manager will have to think carefully about his options. Perhaps he will switch formation to a 4-2-3-1, starting Biglia and Krunic as the midfield tandem.