AC Milan, from dreams to reality: is Giampaolo the right man?

After failing to reach the Champions League, many were hoping that Milan would bring in an experienced manager, maybe even a very well-known one. However, with Conte going to Inter, and Sarri possibly joining Juventus, they are running out of options, thus bringing them back to reality.

In fact, among the managers available, the management have only made concrete moves for Giampaolo, who should be given credit for his work with Sampdoria despite their position in the standings. However, is he the right choice for Milan? Of course, it's hard to tell, as a manager will have to start somewhere when it comes to big clubs.

On the other hand, yet again, Milan are taking a gamble on the managerial front, hoping to find the perfect man for a Rossoneri side that will be heavily influenced by young players. CEO Ivan Gazidis has offered Maldini the role as technical director, and a response should arrive on Monday. Only then will we know if Giampaolo will join or not, though his arrival seems likely.

Looking at the options, though (the likes of Di Francesco, Jardim and so on), it must be said that Giampaolo isn't far down on that list, as he certainly has potential to develop a big side. As opposed to Milan's previous experiments, one can only hope that they see this one through, if they truly want to emulate other successful clubs by setting a strong young core.



By Isak Möller (Isak_Moller on twitter)

If nothing surprising happens, then Marco Giampaolo will be AC Milan's next manager. Being the choice of the Rossoneri director Paolo Maldini, he's in pole position to take over after Gattuso, which has been interpreted in many different ways by Rossoneri fans.