AC Milan: From Reiner to Everton; Leonardo looks for another Paqueta

One of the players they are following is Rodrigo Dourado, who plays for Internacional. The midfielder is the oldest player on the list, born in 1994, but has a contract that expires in 2020.

In addition to Dourado, the Rossoneri are also following Everton, who plays for Gremio (born in 1996). The striker is also being courted by Man City, as well as a few German teams, making him a hot subject on the market.

Leonardo are also keeping a close eye on Luan Santos (born in 1999), Helinho (born in 2000) and Reinier (born in 2002). The first two are owned by Sao Paolo, while the latter plays for Flamengo.

Reiner has admitted that he often looks at Paqueta for inspiration: 'I often look at Paqueta's attitude on the pitch, as he searches for the ball and attacks the space'. A message which could hint that he would fit in the Serie A, as Paqueta has done.