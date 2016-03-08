AC Milan, from Ronaldo to Balotelli and Piatek: the January tops and flops

SHOW GALLERY

Strikers are often those who can make you dream with their goals. Not always, however, dreams come true, become reality or make one happy. At AC Milan, lately, more than in other places, players with the number nine on their back disappoint the fans.



The last of the unfortunate line of players is Gonzalo Higuain, one of the best strikers in the world who found himself with only 6 goals in the league and 2 in the Europa League, and abstinence from goals that did not show up for years.



Gonzalo is ready to change the air and is eager to join Sarri at Chelsea. Meanwhile, AC Milan have set their sights on Piatek, the second top scorer in Serie A, behind Ronaldo. For years, Milan have traditionally done business in January to strengthen themselves throughout the season and have also bought several strikers. Some of them performed and others did not, but it remains to be seen whose footsteps Piatek will follow.



Click on the gallery to see the strikers signed by Milan in January in the past couple of transfer markets and how they performed.