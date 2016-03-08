AC Milan, full details of the offer for Correa
27 August at 09:30Angel Correa wants Milan and Milan want Angel Correa, but both have to deal with Atletico Madrid. So far, it hasn't been easy, but the Rossoneri are hoping that the Spanish side will soften as the market comes to an end.
According to today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, AC Milan are offering €35m plus €5m in bonuses, which will be paid out of the player stays with the Rossoneri for the next two years.
In addition to this, the Rossoneri are also willing to accept a sell-on clause, which would guarantee Atletico 30% on a future sale of the player if the transfer fee exceeds €35m.
Meanwhile, the dialogue continues with Sporting Lisbon for the Portuguese striker André Silva, who is looking for a new club as Milan are keen on offloading. Furthermore, Monaco are ready to make a last push for Kessie, though the midfielder wants to stay.
Meanwhile, the dialogue continues with Sporting Lisbon for the Portuguese striker André Silva, who is looking for a new club as Milan are keen on offloading. Furthermore, Monaco are ready to make a last push for Kessie, though the midfielder wants to stay.
Go to comments