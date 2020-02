AC Milan 'furious' with Serie A referees: formal complaint ready

AC Milan only managed to get a draw from Saturday's Serie A matchup against Fiorentina, despite taking the lead at the Stadio Artemio Franchi with a goal from Ante Rebic. This was cancelled out at the end of the match, with Pulgar converting a somewhat controversially awarded penalty.And the Rossoneri still feel a bad taste in their mouth for this missed opportunity. According to Tuttosport (via goal.com) , the directors and staff of the club are furious about the doubtful call that could have been handled differently: the match official Calvarese chose not to review the images with the VAR as happened in the previous cases, a detail not appreciated by Maldini and Pioli at all.For this reason, Milan are preparing a formal complaint to the AIA chaired by Marcello Nicchi to ask for further insights and understand why there wasn't an 'on-field review', necessary for thorny cases of the kind that deserve a more in-depth assessment.However, it's difficult to say what the response will be, as, according to Corriere della Sera (via goal.com) , the AIA are in agreement with referee Calvarese regarding the awarded penalty.According to refereeing body, Romagnoli only touched the ball but it did not change its direction, a detail that is not enough to exculpate the defender from the subsequent contact with Cutrone.