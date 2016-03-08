AC Milan 'furious' with Serie A referees: formal complaint ready
24 February at 13:00AC Milan only managed to get a draw from Saturday's Serie A matchup against Fiorentina, despite taking the lead at the Stadio Artemio Franchi with a goal from Ante Rebic. This was cancelled out at the end of the match, with Pulgar converting a somewhat controversially awarded penalty.
And the Rossoneri still feel a bad taste in their mouth for this missed opportunity. According to Tuttosport (via goal.com), the directors and staff of the club are furious about the doubtful call that could have been handled differently: the match official Calvarese chose not to review the images with the VAR as happened in the previous cases, a detail not appreciated by Maldini and Pioli at all.
For this reason, Milan are preparing a formal complaint to the AIA chaired by Marcello Nicchi to ask for further insights and understand why there wasn't an 'on-field review', necessary for thorny cases of the kind that deserve a more in-depth assessment.
However, it's difficult to say what the response will be, as, according to Corriere della Sera (via goal.com), the AIA are in agreement with referee Calvarese regarding the awarded penalty.
According to refereeing body, Romagnoli only touched the ball but it did not change its direction, a detail that is not enough to exculpate the defender from the subsequent contact with Cutrone.
