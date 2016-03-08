AC Milan, Galliani: 'Ibrahimovic won't join Monza because of the Coronavirus...'
30 March at 14:00Over the last few days, the idea of seeing AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic move to Silvio Berlusconi’s Serie C side Monza turned into a dream for the fans of the club, but it is a dream that will never become a reality, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Monza managing director Adriano Galliani added fuel to the fire of hope by admitting that a proposal had been made to the striker for next season. However, today he has confirmed that the deal will not happen, which suggests that the Swedish star will decide to retire from football at the end of the season.
Galliani discussed the failed deal, saying: “Let's put a tombstone on the Ibrahimovic dream. His failure to arrive at Monza is a side effect of the virus. In light of the world crisis and the uncertainty about the dates for the resumption of this league and the start of the next one, the project fades away.”
The 38-year-old Swedish striker, who joined the Rossoneri on a free transfer in the January transfer window, has made ten appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 810 minutes. In that time, he has scored four goals and provided one assist, struggling to make a strong impact on the pitch, although his leadership qualities in the dressing room have been commended.
