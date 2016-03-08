AC Milan: Gandini joins Gazidis to face Uefa hearing
22 September at 11:00AC Milan and UEFA have not been on good terms in recent years. The governing body banned Milan from UEFA Europa League this season after they violated financial fair play rules.
However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the ban imposed by calling it ‘not proportionate’. The Italian side were given time to prove that the debt was not unnatural and was a part of their daily operations.
While a timeline was not mentioned, UEFA is said to be running out of patience. They want to close the case quickly and move on from it. Milan still awaits the arrival of Ivan Gazidis to seal the issue.
According to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport now claim that Umberto Gandini will also be returning to Milan soon. The AS Roma CEO is set to for a sensational return to help his beloved club and help them in their relationship with UEFA. He will first manage the financial situation before taking on the sporting issues.
New AC Milan chiefs will be heard by the investigative Chamber of Uefa whose members will have to take a decision on whether AC Milan can use the Settlement or Voluntary agreement.
Go to comments