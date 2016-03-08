AC Milan, Garcia idea emerges as Giampaolo is on the brink



According to what Calciomercato.com have learned, the Rossoneri are keeping their eyes on a surprise profile to replace the manager, should things go south against Genoa. The 55-year-old has excellent international experience and he is a good candidate for the job.

However, for now, Giampaolo is the man in charge. Then again, a win is needed against Genoa to save his job, otherwise his time with the Rossoneri will surely be up. Thus far, his side have claimed just six points on the same amount of games, which is totally unacceptable for Milan's standards.

Giampaolo didn't take any steps back yesterday, declaring that he still believes in ideas, despite Milan's shocking performance against Fiorentina and the appalling start to the season. Furthermore, he collected the confidence of Maldini, though he knows that a win is needed against Genoa.