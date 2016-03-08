AC Milan, Gattuso and the background on Ribery
23 October at 10:30Yes, it's true, Gattuso wanted to sign Franck Ribery at the beginning of the summer. As stated by our reporter Daniele Longo, the former Milan manager asked for the player in addition to two more experienced figures. However, the club said no straight away.
The meeting took place towards the end of the season, and knowing the value and the opportunity to take him for free, Gattuso asked for Franck Ribery. However, due to the player's age (36), Elliott and the management said no to the deal.
A few weeks later, Gattuso resigned from his position as manager of the Rossoneri, not seeing eye to eye with the management on the future of the San Siro side. In hindsight, the management perhaps should have gone with the manager's suggestions.
The Frenchman ended up at Fiorentina, where he has been a huge success so far. Ironically, he was crucial against Milan at San Siro, even getting on the scoresheet himself. Therefore, there might be regret in the Milan camp, especially since they will look for experienced player sin January.
