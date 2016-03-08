AC Milan: Gattuso defends Suso, hits out at the media

"The game against Chievo will be tough. We have to be very careful tomorrow and battle till the end. They respect their opponents and we have to be on guard. We have to be aware that we play against a team that has all to play for.

"We have all to play for tomorrow against Chievo and we have to be wary. It is not by chance that Lazio, Roma, Juve and Inter all struggled against them. Forget about the derby game for now, it will take care of itself when the time comes.

"Conti? I like what I heard during his interview, he showed respect and professionalism towards his teammates. It is normal that he doesn't have the full 90 minutes in him yet, he should face it with joy.

"Suso? "He is not struggling physically. I have seen few players partake in 50-60 games a year in top form. It is normal to have some grey performances: he is an important player and is vital to make the next big step forward.

"Inter? Do you think I am the type that pokes into other people's business? I struggle to sleep at night because of my problems. My focus is on my team. My job is to maintain balance in the locker room and keep the mood calm. If I lose a couple of games I'm at risk too. I won't get drawn into this game you journalist tend to play.

"Calhanoglu and Biglia are available. The latter has been out for quite a while and played only bits of some games lately, we will evaluate his condition tomorrow," he concluded.