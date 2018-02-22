AC Milan: Gattuso doesn’t react well when asked about Montella after Coppa Italia defeat

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso talked to media after the rossoneri 4-0 defeat in the Coppa Italia final yesterday night. At some point during the press conference, Gattuso was asked whether ‘this AC Milan side has some qualities brought by Montella’.



Gattuso replied to the question using his very own style: “We’ve just lost 4-0 and you are asking me about Montella? It’s incredible. My body is burning and you ask me about Montella. It’s something….”



Watch Gattuso’s reaction below:

