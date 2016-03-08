AC Milan, Gattuso hints at Bonucci exit

Ac Milan took on Novara today in their first friendly game of the season. In the end, they won by a 2-0 score line as Suso and Calabria got the goals. Rino Gattuso spoke to Milannews at the end of the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We are very happy with the decision to re-instate us in the EL. We deserved to play in the Europa league since we achieved so on the pitch. We are all very happy. The last 12 days weren't easy but the guys stayed together and worked hard. Transfer market? Well we know that we are going to have to improve if we want to achieve our goals. We also have to respect the Fifa financial fair play rules but we want to improve. Morata? I like all good players but you will have to talk to Mirabelli and Fassone. Up next? Let's see we have to keep working hard and we want to be ready for next season...".