AC Milan: Gattuso makes appeal for Donnarumma and Kalinic
14 May at 19:30Gennaro Gattuso has come in the defence of AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinić and Gianluigi Donnarumma after the two were subjected to heavy criticism from a section of the Rossoneri fans.
Donnarumma was heavily criticized for his display in AC Milan’s defeat to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final. The 19 year old teenage goalkeeper made some errors during the game in the Italian capital.
AC Milan will face Fiorentina in the final Serie A league fixture at San Siro on Sunday, 20 May. Their manager Gennaro Gattuso has urged the fans to not criticize Nikola Kalinić and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the final fixture of the 2017/18 season.
"I'm expecting the public at the last San Siro with Fiorentina not to whistle neither Gigio nor Kalinic,” Gennaro Gattuso made a plea to Milan fans.
It should be seen whether fans will listen to Gennaro Gattuso or will they end up criticisng Nikola Kalinić and Gianluigi Donnarumma against Fiorentina.
