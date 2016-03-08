In addition to revealing the reasoning behind leaving several key players at home, Gattuso also talked about Alen Halilovic, the former Barcelona man who arrived from Hamburg on a free transfer this summer.

"Halilovic is an interesting player, but we will have to wait and see if he will play from the first minute, alternatively get a few minutes off the bench. He is showing talent, he is working well and we are happy with him," Gattuso concluded.

It's been reported that Halilovic could start tomorrow, although Borini and Castillejo are seen as the favourites for the two wing spots. On another note, Bakayoko is set to make his first competitive start for the Rossoneri, arriving on loan from Chelsea this summer.