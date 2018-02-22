AC Milan: Gattuso’s future depends on Europa League
12 May at 19:05AC Milan need to qualify for the Europa League if they want to get the minimum target of the campaign. Gennaro Gattuso have failed to access to the group stages of the competition through the Coppa Italia as they lost the final against Juventus 4-0 this past Wednesday.
AC Milan have recently extended the contract of their manager until 2021 but the next two games against Atalanta and Fiorentina could be crucial for the future of the rossoneri manager.
Gattuso has done a great job in charge of AC Milan, giving an identity to a group of players that seemed lost during the second spell of Vincenzo Montella at the club. The rossoneri legend has improved the performances of the team as well as single players but his future does not only depends on his results.
After the end of the season, in fact, AC Milan president Yonghong Li will be due to refinance his debt with the US fund Elliott and in case that doesn’t happen, Elliot could take control of the club for a short of period of time.
If Elliott takes over, Gattuso’s position would be safer with a Europa League qualification in his pocket. Somehow, the next two games could be decisive for Gattuso.
Reports in Italy claim Maurizio Sarri would be in pole position to take over at AC Milan if Gattuso is sacked.
