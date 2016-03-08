AC Milan, Gattuso: 'Sampdoria are tough. Kessie? I've made many mistakes too'

On Sampdoria: "We have to be aware of the fact that this team has already put us in difficulty this year. They have incredible players up front, and the concede little at the back. We will need a great performance. We want to bounce back."

On Kessie: "I had a confrontation with him. I don't hold any grudge, but I believe that we need maximum respect in the team. I was very disappointed, I clarified this with both of them. As a footballer, I've been wrong many times too. I'm not angry with Franck, there was great disappointment in me but now it's all over."

On San Siro: "To play there is a dream, but in modern football, we know how important the stadium is. We need to understand the needs of a club, which wants to go back to being big and competitive.

On his future: "You will know my future in two months. My future isn't the priority, I don't think about my contract, but only about achieving our goal. At the end of the season, I will tell you what I think."

On Paqueta: "Even in Flamengo, he played as a midfielder. In Brazil, perhaps it's a little less defensive but for me, this is nothing new," he concluded.