Gattuso slams Chelsea flop after AC Milan defeat v. Napoli

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso was not happy at all yesterday night as the Rossoneri wasted a big chance to take the first three points of the season in Naples. The Serie A giants were two goals up at the San Paolo but Napoli's Piotr Zielinski scored twice in the second half before Dries Mertens' opener.



Talking to media at the end of the game, Gattuso could not hide his frustration: “We turned off the light, the final part of the game was a disaster. It’s a pity because we dominated for 55 minutes. I don’t blame single players, I am disappointed because we disappeared from the pitch after their first goal. We must be stronger than a single mistake, it’s the same problem we had last season.", 'Ringhio' told Dazn.



The Italian manager did also talk to Sky Sport and had no kind words for former Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko: "He must learn some basic things like how to receive the ball", Gattuso said. "He must learn the right position of his body and one week is not enough to fix flaws. The decision to start many players from last season is not casual."

