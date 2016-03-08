AC Milan, Gattuso thinking about changes for Chievo match: Biglia instead of Bakayoko

05 March at 13:30
Against Sassuolo on Saturday AC Milan made a great effort physically, though Gattuso did not particularly like the tactical approach of the team and the way his players played while in possession. It is clear that some players were tired after the mid-week Coppa Italia matchup against Lazio and the coach is now considering a few changes for the match against Chievo, to have some of the key players ready and fresh for the Milan derby in two weeks.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, aside from the suspended Ricardo Rodriguez, who will be replaced by Diego Laxalt, other starters are also expected to stay on the bench. Tiemoue Bakayoko seemed somewhat tired in the match against Sassuolo and is the top candidate to take a break, with Lucas Biglia ready to take his place in the lineup.

Other changes could also be made in the attack, with either of Calhanoglu and Suso possibly replaced by Samu Castillejo. However, Piatek is untouchable for Gattuso and will start at the Bentegodi from the first minute. Regarding the defence, Caldara and Zapata are not yet ready to replace Romagnoli or Musacchio but Conti could let Calabria get some rest in the right-back spot.

