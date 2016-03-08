AC Milan: Gattuso tries to persuade €38m star to snub Inter, Spurs and Liverpool
22 June at 14:10AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is trying to persuade Suso to snub a move to Inter.
The Spaniard has a € 38 million release clause and the nerazzurri have interest in signing him.
Liverpool and Tottenham had been previously linked with signing the player and yesterday Massimiliano Mirabelli said that the Spaniard can join Inter if the nerazzurri sell Icardi, Perisic and Brozovic to AC Milan (read more).
In the meantime Gattuso is in direct contact with his star winger. The Italian tactician doesn’t want Suso to leave AC Milan and Gattuso is calling and texting the player on a regular basis to confirm him that he will play a key role at the club next season.
Suso, 24, played 50 games in all competitions last season scoring eight goals with 14 assists. The contract of the former Genoa star expires in 2022 and, at the moment, Inter are in pole position to sign him. Gattuso is trying hard to block his San Siro exit.
