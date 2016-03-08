AC Milan, Gattuso: 'We have a duty to play better'
03 March at 10:00After AC Milan's victory against Sassuolo yesterday, Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Radio Rai 1 and shared his thought about the 1-0 win at the San Siro.
"I think we are struggling since the match against Empoli. We are getting results, keeping the result but we do not play well. There are 12 matches to the end of the league, the standing is interesting but at the technical level we have to be the first, we have a duty to play better," he said to the media.
"Sassuolo put is in trouble, we battled well but I want to see the team play better. Are the players tired? There is no fatigue. With the relationship we have with the players, the staff and the management, there must be no fatigue. The management and fans must keep our feet on the ground because we have the duty to improve the technical part," Gattuso added.
