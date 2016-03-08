AC Milan: Gazidis offers mega transfer budget to convince Pochettino?
08 April at 15:40Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take over at AC Milan next season, according to The Mirror. The Argentinean tactician is contracted with Spurs until 2023 but according to the British tabloid, the Rossoneri are determined to hire him to replace Gennaro Gattuso in the 2019/20 campaign.
The new club's CEO Ivan Gazidiz is planning to offer Pochettino a transfer budget in the region of € 300 million, a sum that should persuade "Poch" to change his plans in North London in order to move to Milan.
Clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United had also been linked with hiring the manager but both clubs have recently confirmed their respective manager for next season. AC Milan, on the other hand, may be looking for a new coach regardless of how their battle for a Champions League spot will end. According to reports in UK, Pochettino is now one of the candidates for the Milan job together with Antonio Conte.
