AC Milan, Gazidis says no to Falcao but yes to Saint-Maximin...

AC Milan are already looking to plan their summer transfer window strategy, as the club seek to restore to their former glory and once again provide some sort of challenge to Juventus at the top of the league, after slipping down off their pedestal in recent years but starting to show signs of real improvement over the past month. AC Milan made two fantastic January signings in Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta; who have both added an extra dimension to the Rossoneri squad..Now, according to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Milan would have been proposed, by the player's agent Jorge Mendes, a move for Radamel Falcao in the summer; the Colombian forward currently playing for struggling AS Monaco in Ligue 1. However, Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis, who joined the club from Arsenal towards the end of last year, would have reportedly said no to Mendes and Falcao.A player who Milan have not said no to, however, is Nice's Allan Saint-Maximin, the tricky French winger who currently plays in Ligue 1. Milan are keen on signing him and the player has dropped several hints on social media that he will be moving to Serie A and Milan when the upcoming summer market arrives.

