AC Milan, Gazidis: 'Two outstanding leaders arrive'

"On behalf of the Board and the entire AC Milan community, I welcome James and Casper to the club. They both are outstanding leaders with high-level skills and deep knowledge of the football environment. Together with our existing team, they will help drive the club forward, with the excellence and passion that this great club deserves," he stated.

Casper Stylsvig (formerly Fulham) and James Murray (formerly Arsenal) have respectively accepted to join the club as its Chief Revenue Officer ("CRO") and Chief of Staff to the CEO, as explained in the club's statement.