AC Milan, Gazidis: 'Two outstanding leaders arrive'

"On behalf of the Board and the entire AC Milan community, I welcome James and Casper to the club. They both are outstanding leaders with high-level skills and deep knowledge of the football environment. Together with our existing team, they will help drive the club forward, with the excellence and passion that this great club deserves," he stated.

Casper Stylsvig (formerly Fulham) and James Murray (formerly Arsenal) have respectively accepted to join the club as its Chief Revenue Officer ("CRO") and Chief of Staff to the CEO, as explained in the club's statement.

Earlier today, AC Milan announced that they had appointed two new members to the board of directors, more specifically Casper Stylvig and James Murray. On the club's official website , the Rossoneri's CEO Ivan Gazidis made his comments on the two new members.