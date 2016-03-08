AC Milan, Giampaolo's confrontation at Milanello

As reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via MilanNews.it ), the former Sampdoria boss confronted his players during yesterday's training session at Milanello. The feeling is that they have failed to live up to his ideas.

The sporting director Paolo Maldini was also present at the Milanello during Giampaolo's conversation with the player but didn't intervene. Instead, he observed the manager and let him get on with it, the report states. On Saturday evening, improvement is needed.

The Rossoneri will face Genoa away from home and it seems that it will be Giampaolo's last chance to save his job, after losing four of the first six games of the season.

After a disappointing start to the season, it's safe to say that Marco Giampaolo will have to switch things up at AC Milan. However, his future with the Rossoneri is all but certain, especially after the loss against Fiorentina last time out.