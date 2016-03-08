AC Milan, Giampaolo's meeting with Maldini: the latest

In fact, the current Sampdoria manager is ready to pack his bags for an adventure at a big club, and he's already had several meeting with the Rossoneri management to discuss the upcoming transfer market, as well as the future plans.

According to Sky Italia , he's now left the city of Milan. During the day, he met with Paolo Maldini to iron out the final details of the new completed agreement, which will be announced very soon.

The feeling is that the San Siro would like to announce all of the new members in the management at once, with Maldini getting a new role while Boban and Massarra will also join the team.

Giampaolo is getting closer and closer to the AC Milan bench. Having been linked with the Rossoneri for a long time now, it seems that the official announcement could arrive in the coming days.