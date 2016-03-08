AC Milan, Giampaolo still prefers Rodriguez: probable line-up

This evening, AC Milan will take on Torino away from home in the fifth round of Serie A, looking to bounce back after the disappointing derby loss. Both teams are pinned at six points and thus they are both in need of a win this evening.

Considering the situation, it came as a surprise to many that Rodriguez was in the predicted line-up once again, despite his terrible performance in the derby. Furthermore, the new signing Theo Hernandez came on in the second half and put in quite a performance.

At least, the former Sampdoria manager intends to start Bennacer in the middle, we have learned. This means that Biglia will start on the bench, which hopefully can up the tempo for Giampaolo's side. Milan fans will hope that this can be enough to turn around their negative trend.