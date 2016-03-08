AC Milan, Giampaolo to drop Bennacer in favour of Biglia

As reported by Sky Italia ( via Calciomercato.com ), the former Sampdoria boss is considering to make a few changes to the starting eleven, mainly one in the midfield: Biglia instead of Bennacer. The latter had a nightmare against Fiorentina, misplacing passes and causing two penalties.

Therefore, the manager is looking to add more experience by bringing on the Argentina midfielder, who has already started two games this season. Most likely, this decision won't o down well with the fans, as Biglia is far from the favourite.

Furthermore, as reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via MilanNews.it ), Giampaolo could decide to field an attacking trio of Suso, Leao and Rebic, thus sending Piatek to the bench as the Polish striker has failed to impress.

Following a disappointing start to the season, Marco Giampaolo only has one game left to save his job at AC Milan, as the fans are getting impatient with his tactics. The game against Genoa on Saturday thus becomes very important.