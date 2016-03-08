AC Milan, Giampaolo to focus on Bonaventura: the situation
05 September at 17:45Giacomo Bonaventura is back from the serious injury which kept him out for a majority of last season. Currently, he is working with his teammates at Milanello to get back to full fitness, as he is expected to be an important player for Milan this season.
The Rossoneri midfielder, as reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanNews.it), is looking forward to getting back on the pitch in the league after spending the games against Udinese and Brescia on the bench. Soon, he could get his chance.
The newspaper points out that Giampaolo believes in the player a lot and holds him in high regards. Therefore, the Italian midfielder will be one of the most important players of the team this season, as the manager is ready to focus on him.
During pre-season, Bonaventura looked very encouraging despite being out for so long. In other words, he could be the man Milan need this season, even though many have forgotten him.
Go to comments