AC Milan: Gigio Donnarumma angry at referee after penalty was denied
24 April at 21:15AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma wanted AC Milan to be awarded a penalty kick in the first half of AC Milan-Lazio (LIVE). The Italian goalkeeper started tonight's Coppa Italia clash from the bench and protested when Davide Calabria came into contact with Lazio defender Bastos inside the Biancocelesti penalty area.
The San Siro crowd protested, just like the Italy International did but the referee Paolo Mazzoleni decided not to award a penalty and his decision was confirmed by a silent VAR check. According to Rai Sport Rino Gattuso accepted the referee's decision without complaining. In all fairness Mazzoleni's decision seemed right.
