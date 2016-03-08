AC Milan given hope as Arsenal identify €50m Real star as potential Torreira replacement

AC Milan have strong interest in Real Madrid youngster Dani Ceballos but Real Madrid's 50 million euros asking price might be too much for the rossoneri.



According to the Daily Star (via Calciomercato.com), Arsenal would be willing to pay up for the young Spanish midfielder as they like him very much so. If Arsenal do find a way to get Ceballos, this would open up the door to a potential Torreira-Milan deal. The rossoneri like Torreira a lot too as they would love to re-unite the young ex-Samp midfielder with new coach Marco Giampaolo. With Milan being excluded from the EL, they might now have a little more freedom to move on the transfer market as Maldini and company look to improve the rossoneri's roster...



Ceballos to Arsenal and Torreira to Milan? This seems a little complicated at this moment in time but clearly not impossible. More to come on the matter soon...