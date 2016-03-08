AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma disappears from club website amid PSG links

05 July at 10:30
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is being heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, with French giants PSG reportedly leading the race for the young Italian's signature.

Donnarumma has been an important part of the Rossoneri set-up for some time now, breaking into the first team at an early age and maintaining his place since. However, former Milan sporting director Leonardo, who returned to his former club PSG this summer, is interested in raiding his old league and Donnarumma is close to the top of the list of priorities.

Now, speculation grows as Gianluigi Donnarumma has disappeared from the club's listing of their squad on their official website. However, what is worth noting is that Donnarumma's brother Antonio Donnarumma is listed twice; once with his typical 90 number and once with Gianluigi's 99 shirt number. 

This could be a technical glitch, or it could be something more - we will just have to wait and see how the summer progresses and what it reveals about the starlet's future.

