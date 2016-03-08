AC Milan, goodbye Leonardo: tomorrow he will resign
27 May at 20:00Leonardo's adventure as director of AC Milan has come to an end after just one year. According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, the Brazilian, who arrived last July, has decided to end the adventure and will officially resign tomorrow.
The difference in vision with the Elliott fund, owners of the club, was the main reason for a painful but inevitable choice for Leo. It is yet to be decided who will replace him: Tare of Lazio is an idea, while Campos of Lille could be a simple market consultant.
During the week, new developments could also arrive on the Maldini front, whose future remains a puzzle. In any case, Milan are certainly going through a tough period off the pitch, also taking the situation with UEFA into account.
Hopefully, with a new manager and new management, all parties can move forward in the same direction without any differences.
