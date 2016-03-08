AC Milan, Gordon Singer watched Fiorentina clash - photo

The Rossoneri eventually lost 1-3 but the presence of Singer sends a signal to the club. Just a week ago, after he snubbed the derby, reports suggested that Elliott was becoming 'ghost owners', though yesterday's appearance certainly contradicts this.

Gordon Singer, seduto sugli spalti tra Scaroni e Gazidis, assiste alla disfatta rossonera. Avrà notato "qualcosa" che non va all'interno di questa modesta squadra? pic.twitter.com/FUdu51AfrT — MILAN CLUB CILENTO ROSSONERO (@CilentoRossone1) September 29, 2019

Following the absence in the derby, Gordon Singer (son of Elliott owner Paul Singer) was present at the San Siro to watch Milan's game against Fiorentina last night. However, he didn't get to see a good game from his team, it's safe to say.