AC Milan had scouts present to watch Dinamo Zagreb starlet against Benfica

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, AC Milan had scouts present at the UEFA Europa League clash between Dinamo Zagreb and Benfica last night; which the Croatian side won 1-0.Tuttosport suggest that the purpose of this scouting mission was to watch Spanish youngster Dani Olmo; who the Rossoneri appear to be very keen on signing.Olmo, 20, moved to Dinamo Zagreb from Barcelona's youth academy in 2014 and has since gone on to play 90 games in all competitions with the Croatian side. Reportedly, Milan's scouts were impressed with what they saw from Olmo and therefore a summer assault is expected from the Rossoneri.

