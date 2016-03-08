AC Milan had 'serious' offer rejected by Napoli for Marek Hamsik

Marek Hamsik has been linked with Italy’s top clubs numerous times over the years, most recently with A.C Milan.Last summer, the former Chinese owners made a ‘serious and concrete’ offer for the Slovakian international, according to sport.sky.it, however it was without success.Now the Slovak midfielder's time in Italy is coming to an end as he is due to move to China with Dalian Yifang.

