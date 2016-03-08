AC Milan had 'serious' offer rejected by Napoli for Marek Hamsik

hamsik, napoli, salutato, gruppo, mertens, sorride, 2018/19
06 February at 16:30
Marek Hamsik has been linked with Italy’s top clubs numerous times over the years, most recently with A.C Milan.

Last summer, the former Chinese owners made a ‘serious and concrete’ offer for the Slovakian international, according to sport.sky.it, however it was without success.

Now the Slovak midfielder's time in Italy is coming to an end as he is due to move to China with Dalian Yifang.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.


@LMiller2411

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.