AC Milan hand Chelsea double transfer blow?
06 August at 16:50Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly set to hand Chelsea a double blow in the Blues' chase for Bernard and Pepe Reina.
We have previously reported that while the rossoneri have already held talks with Bernard's entourage for a possible move for the Brazilian, but Chelsea are also interested in signing the free-agent this summer.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that while Inter have told Bernard's entourage to not hasten about a move to Milan, Leonardo has already agreed terms with Bernard over a move to the San Siro. This means that Chelsea are set to miss out on the Brazilian, along with Inter.
Pepe Reina has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, but the Spaniard recently told GDS: "I want to stay here, exploit the competition with Gigio Donnarumma to give my 100% and learn again. "
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
