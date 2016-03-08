AC Milan handed boost as PSG sporting director set for decisive meeting
27 May at 13:15Serie A giants AC Milan have been handed a boost in their chase of a new sporting director, with PSG's Antero Henrique called up for a meeting in Doha.
Milan are set to lose Leonardo in summer and reports are also saying that his resignation could come today. This will leave the rossoneri without a sporting director and names are being linked with the post that will soon be vacant.
L'Equipe state that Henrique has been called very unexpectedly for a meeting in the Qatarese capital by the club's owner Al Khelaifi. The report comes amidst speculation about the Portuguese.
PSG general secretary Victoriano Melero is also in Doha currently and it is said that the meeting is likely to be about a restructuring at the club, which failed to go beyond the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season.
Henrique is one of the names being linked with AC Milan, who would sure be eyeing the situation eagerly.
Go to comments