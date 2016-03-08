In fact, Marca claims that in the last minute , Atletico Madrid have received other offers for the French strike, and thus they have decided to put negotiations with Valencia on hold. Furthermore, the parties failed to find a final agreement relating to the bonuses.

Therefore, Borussia Dortmund have now-rejoined the race, but Gameiro is yet to accept a move to the Bundesliga.

For Milan, this is bad news, as Nikola Kalinic was expected to replace Gameiro at Atletico Madrid. However, with his move being put on hold, it's not sure if the Spaniards will go forward with the €15m move for Nikola Kalinic.

With only nine days left of the mercato, the Rossoneri will desperately be looking for a buyer to take Kalinic off the wage list.

