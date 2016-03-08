For the Rossoneri, this is not only bad news as first thought. There are three possible scenarios relating to his future , all of which are good for Milan. The first hypothesis would, of course, be the Sevilla redeem the player for the €35m agreed upon with Milan (plus the €3m they paid for the loan). This would result in a €15m capital gain for the Rossoneri.

However, the Spanish side have presented an offer that doesn't excite Milan, as the payments would be spread over several years, more specifically €8m per year until 2023, starting next summer. Therefore, it's also possible that he could stay at Milan, having really matured while in Spain.

The most likely option, however, would be that another club signs the striker, should Sevilla not manage to find an agreement with Milan. It is believed that Silva's market value is around €60m.

After a tough first season with AC Milan, it now seems that Andre Silva has been re-energized, playing for Sevilla on loan. In fact, the striker has now scored nine goals in 15 appearances for club and country this season.