AC Milan have doubts about Calabria and Conti: names on the market

In the summer, we can expect a new revolution for AC Milan, with the focus set on the defence. In particular, the full-backs role will be looked over, although the left one is pretty much set in terms of who will start (Theo Hernandez).However, the Rossoneri will need a backup for the Frenchman. With the departure of Ricardo Rodriguez, they were forced to bring back Diego Laxalt from his loan spell. The Uruguayan, though, isn't good enough and will surely be replaced.Meanwhile, there are doubts about the right side: both Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria have been subpar in the management's eyes, which has caused issues for Milan during the season. Therefore, seeing one leave shouldn't be ruled out.At the same time, they are keeping tabs on the transfer market. On the Rossoneri's wish list, we find Denzel Dumfries (PSV) as chief scout Moncada likes the player. Zeki Celik, the Turkish defender that has been a revelation at Lille.Finally, Paolo Ghiglione is also on their list, having already spent time in the Milan academy. The 23-year-old was proposed by his agents during the winter market and the Rossoneri evaluate carefully. The contract with Genoa expires in 2021 which could result in a deal with smaller figures.